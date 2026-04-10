Stand in honour of Ravi Shastri unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

MUMBAI: Ravi Shastri, the former India captain, urged young Mumbai cricketers to embrace the grind and uphold the city’s rich cricketing legacy after the Ravi Shastri Stand was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s an honour. It’s a privilege to get it on the ground,” Shastri said moments after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the stand on the north side of the stadium in the presence of Shastri’s family, including his 86-year-old mother Lakshmi.

Reflecting on the illustrious names already associated with the venue, Shastri emphasised the standards expected of Mumbai cricketers. “When you look at the names there (for various stands), (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Dilip) Vengsarkar, (Sunil) Gavaskar, (Rohit) Sharma, and then of course the Gates. It’s an association that is rich in tradition. And above all, winners. They win more than anybody else,” Shastri said. Agencies

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