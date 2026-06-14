State Bids Farewell to Shooting Great Jaspal Rana with Full Honours

Dehradun: India bid a tearful farewell to legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana on Saturday as his mortal remains were placed at his residence for the public, fellow athletes, and dignitaries to pay their last respects. Full state honours were accorded to the 49-year-old, whose sudden death following cardiac complications left the Indian sporting fraternity in shock.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest pistol shooters, Rana passed away after battling heart-related complications. His untimely demise triggered an outpouring of grief from political leaders, athletes, coaches, and fans across the country, all remembering a man who played a transformative role in Indian shooting.

Born in Uttarakhand on June 28, 1976, Rana announced himself on the global stage in 1994 when he won the junior world title in the 25m Standard Pistol event in Milan with a world-record score. Two years later, he represented India at the Atlanta Olympics, becoming one of the pioneering figures of Indian shooting on the international circuit. IANS

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