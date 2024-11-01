Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jordan Thompson reach quarterfinals in Paris Masters

Sports

10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) advanced to the final eight in Paris Masters after coming back to battle past Francsico Cerundolo (26) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.
Paris Masters
PARIS: 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) advanced to the final eight in Paris Masters after coming back to battle past Francsico Cerundolo (26) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson (30) became the first quarter-finalist after edging Adrian Mannarino (36) 7-5, 7-6.

In other Round of 16 matches, Karen Khachanov beat  Alexei Popyrin 7-6, 6-4, Arthur Cazaux beat Ben Shelton  6-3, 7-6. Agencies

