Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jordan Thompson reach quarterfinals in Paris Masters

PARIS: 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) advanced to the final eight in Paris Masters after coming back to battle past Francsico Cerundolo (26) 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson (30) became the first quarter-finalist after edging Adrian Mannarino (36) 7-5, 7-6.

In other Round of 16 matches, Karen Khachanov beat Alexei Popyrin 7-6, 6-4, Arthur Cazaux beat Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6. Agencies

