Steve Clarke resigns as Scotland head coach after World Cup 2026 group-stage exit

New Delhi: Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from his role, ending his seven-year reign, after Croatia’s win over Ghana confirmed his team’s exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 62-year-old led Scotland to its first men’s World Cup in 28 years – following back-to-back UEFA EURO qualifications - and started the campaign with a 1-0 victory against Haiti. Defeats to Morocco and Brazil consigned Scotland to third place in the group and elimination from the tournament.

However, despite agreeing a new four-year contract ahead of the 2026 finals kicking off, Clarke announced his resignation in the wake of a disappointing Group C campaign. IANS

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