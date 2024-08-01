Subroto Cup International Football Tournament to kick-off on August 5 in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Subroto Cup International Football Tournament will kick off its 63rd Edition with 111 teams vying for top honours across three categories, Junior Boys, Junior Girls and Sub-Junior Boys. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted across New Delhi NCR and Bengaluru from August 5 to September 11.

The Subroto Cup, hosted by the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board, was first held in 1960 and is named after Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, who conceived the idea to promote sport at the grassroots level. The tournament will kick off on August 5 with the Junior Girls (Under 17) category in New Delhi NCR. The Sub-Junior Boys (Under 15) category will be hosted in Bengaluru from August 19, while the final phase of the tournament, the Junior Boys (Under 17) category, kicks off on September 2 in New Delhi NCR. IANS

