Sunil Gavaskar slams SRH owners over Abrar deal in The Hundred auction

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has strongly criticised the decision of SunRisers Leeds to sign Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in the 2026 auction of The Hundred, saying Indian franchise owners should avoid recruiting players from Pakistan due to the sensitive political relationship between the two nations.

Gavaskar also questioned whether sporting success should outweigh national concerns, arguing that Indian-owned entities must remain mindful of the wider implications of such decisions, as the money earned by Abrar could be used against India.

“The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar suggested that the issue goes beyond cricketing merit. According to him, the financial trail, which starts from player payments to government tax revenue, creates a moral dilemma for Indian owners when dealing with Pakistani sportspersons.

"Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians, is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons," he wrote.

"Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that,” Gavaskar added. IANS

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