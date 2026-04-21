Suraj Kumar Chand dominates Jeongmin Ryu to win PSA Challenger Tour title in Chennai

Chennai: India’s Suraj Kumar Chand delivered a commanding performance to clinch the men’s title at the PSA Challenger Tour event, defeating South Korea’s Jeongmin Ryu in straight games at the Indian Squash Academy on Monday. The second-seeded Indian outclassed his eighth-seeded opponent 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 in the final to secure his fourth PSA Tour title. The victory also marked his fifth appearance in a PSA Tour final, underlining his growing consistency on the professional circuit. IANS

Also Read: Kiran Rajaram Powar appointed head coach of Assam senior men’s cricket team