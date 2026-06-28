Sweden dealt major blow as defender Isak Hien ruled out of World Cup with hamstring injury

Vancouver: Sweden have suffered a major blow ahead of their FIFA World Cup knockout clash against France after defender Isak Hien was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

The Swedish Football Association (SvFF) confirmed the blow on Saturday and said Hien would play no further part in the World Cup and would return to his club to begin rehabilitation.

“Isak has sustained an injury in his left hamstring to such an extent that he will not be able to participate further in the World Cup,” national team doctor Jonas Werner said in a statement.

“He will return to his club, and the injury means that he will be away from football for some time.” Agencies

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