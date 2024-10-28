Swiss Indoors: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard sinks Ben Shelton, makes history in Basel

Basel: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard completed a perfect week of sizzling serving on Sunday to upset Ben Shelton and lift the trophy at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

The No. 50 in the PIF ATP Rankings prevailed 6-4, 7-6(4) against the sixth-seeded Shelton to become the lowest-ranked champion since Basel became a tour-level event in 1975. The 6’8” Frenchman hit 22 aces in the championship match to clinch his maiden ATP 500 crown without dropping serve all week. Agencies

