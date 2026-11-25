Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, going down to Kerala by a convincing nine-wicket margin at Mohali on Tuesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Assam posted 165 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Pradyun Saikia (19) and Ayush Agarwal (21) provided a promising start, putting together 51 runs for the opening wicket. However, following their departure, Assam suffered a dramatic collapse, slipping to 66 for four and finding themselves in trouble.

Captain Denish Das then played a crucial role in steadying the innings with an unbeaten 49 off the bat, which included four boundaries and a six. Rohit Sen (29) and Akash Sengupta (21 not out) also made valuable contributions in the lower order to help Assam post a respectable total. Rohit struck three boundaries and a six in his innings. Vaishak Chandran was the pick of the Kerala bowlers, claiming three wickets for 20 runs.

In reply, Kerala made light work of the target, reaching 166 for one in just 12.3 overs. Openers Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal put the Assam bowling attack under tremendous pressure, adding 123 runs for the first wicket in just 8.1 overs.

Azharuddeen was in devastating form, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 37 deliveries, including six boundaries and nine sixes. Kunnummal provided equally effective support with a quickfire 53, studded with three boundaries and five sixes.

After Kunnummal’s dismissal, skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 14 as Kerala completed a comprehensive victory with 45 balls to spare. Roshan Alam claimed the lone wicket for Assam.

Also Read: Global FC Gossaigaon Advance to Independence Day Cup Pre-quarterfinals