Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra

New Delhi: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named Maharashtra’s captain for the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting on November 26, said the Maharashtra Cricket Association announced on Friday. Gaikwad heads into the tournament on the back of strong form for India A in their 50-over series in Rajkot, where he amassed 210 runs, including a century. Maharashtra will play its group-stage fixtures at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and will start their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on November 26. IANS

