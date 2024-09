T10 is a great way to grow cricket, says New Zealand James Neesham

Harare: One of the most impactful and destructive batters in the shorter formats of the game, James Neesham from New Zealand, has hailed the new T10 format that is becoming popular in domestic leagues around the world.

Neesham, who is well known not only for his cricketing abilities but his witty social media activity, is not alien to the T10 format. The New Zealander explained that while the format has its challenges, he expects it to grow.

“The toughest aspect (of T10) is how short it is. There’s no chance to find form or fix problems, you just have to go out and be aggressive and hope it comes off,” he said.

“I think T10 is a great way to grow the game of cricket. It’s a festival atmosphere which makes it great to play in places that aren’t traditionally cricket countries. I see it developing a bit like the global rugby Sevens series where you have competitions each weekend in different cities in the world. That’d be great,” the all-rounder added.

Neesham made his mark in his very first outing in season 2 of Zim Afro T10 as the New Zealander dug his team (Harare Bolts) out of a spot of bother in the chase against the Cape Town Samp Army, scoring 30 from 16, to clinch a thrilling win on the opening day. IANS

