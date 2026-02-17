T20 World Cup: Matheesha Pathirana suffers suspected hamstring injury

Colombo: Sri Lanka suffered a major injury setback during their Group B encounter against Australia in the T20 World Cup, as young fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was forced off the field with what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The incident occurred early in Australia’s innings when Pathirana pulled up midway through his opening over. After delivering the fourth ball, the 23-year-old suddenly clutched his left hamstring and fell to the turf in visible discomfort. IANS

Also Read: T20 WC: Ishan Kishan credits simplicity, off-side game for match-winning knock