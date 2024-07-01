T20 World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Team India; lauds Rohit, Kohli, Dravid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday morning and congratulated the entire group on winning the T20 World Cup.

He congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. However, the PM also lauded talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his 76-run innings in the final as well as contribution to Indian cricket.

Notably, following the T20 World Cup triumph, both Rohit and Virat have announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game.

PM Modi also appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his stunning boundary catch that proved crucial in India’s win over South Africa. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also thanked Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Following the telephonic interaction, the Prime Minister shared a series of tweets expressing his appreciation to coach Dravid, skipper Rohit, and batter Kohli for their valuable contributions to the sport.

“Dear @ImRo45 You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today,” PM posted on X.

Reflecting on Kohli’s final innings in the T2OIs, PM wrote, “Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players.”

Moreover, it was Dravid’s last day as head coach, with his contract ending after the T20 World Cup.

“Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him,” PM wrote in another post on X. IANS

