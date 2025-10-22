Table Tennis: China's Wang, Sun Pull Out Of WTT Champions Montpellier

Beijing: The World Table Tennis (WTT) announced on Tuesday that six players, including World No. 1s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China, have withdrawn from next week's WTT Champions Montpellier.

The withdrawing players include Wang, Sun, Lin Shidong, Liang Jingkun, and Wang Manyu, the key players that powered China to both men's and women's team titles at the recently concluded ITTF-ATTU 28th Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in Bhubaneswar, India, and Japan's Shunsuke Togami.

The WTT also announced the replacements, with fellow Chinese Wen Ruibo replacing Liang in the men's singles. The WTT Champions Montpellier will take place from October 28 to November 2.

The WTT event in Montpellier, followed by Frankfurt, to be held back-to-back, is part of the European leg of the WTT Series. The Montlellier event will be followed by WTT Champions Frankfurt 2025 from November 4–9. IANS

