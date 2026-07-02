'Talent Alone Is Never Enough': Oliver Kahn Urges Germany to Handle Pressure Better

New Delhi: Germany great Oliver Kahn while reflecting on his country’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign following its Round of 32 exit to Paraguay, praised the team’s quality and tactical flexibility under Julian Nagelsmann but warned that competing against the world’s best in the knockout stages required much more than individual talent.

Kahn acknowledged the strides made under head coach Julian Nagelsmann but felt the team still trails the leading contenders in terms of overall quality.

“Germany have shown once again that they are among the top teams in the world. They have quality, tactical flexibility and a clear identity under Julian Nagelsmann. However, if you compare them with teams like France and Spain, I think their overall quality is still slightly below that level,” he said on Zee5.

“Football is not only about talent. It is about building a great team spirit throughout the tournament, especially during the knockout stages. Talent alone is never enough. The challenge now is handling the pressure because mistakes are punished ruthlessly at this stage,” Kahn said.

Rather than singling out one standout performer, the former goalkeeper said Germany’s strength lay in the balance between emerging stars and seasoned professionals.

“I have been impressed more by the balance of this team rather than one individual. Jamal Musiala has been impressive. He has come back from a very difficult injury and continues to show his creativity. Florian Wirtz did not have an easy season at Liverpool, but he has become more mature. Then you have the experienced players who provide leadership. That is usually the combination successful teams need,” he added.

Kahn also offered his perspective on how the role of the goalkeeper has transformed in the modern era, explaining that the demands of the position now extend well beyond making saves.

“The goalkeeper today is no longer just a shot-stopper. He is the first attacker and the last defender. A modern goalkeeper needs outstanding technical ability, excellent decision-making in milliseconds and the courage to play under the highest pressure. But despite all the tactical evolution of the position, one thing has never changed: when the decisive save is needed, the goalkeeper must deliver,” he stated. (IANS)

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