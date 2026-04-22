Tashkent to Host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

Mumbai: The World Para Athletics (WPA) has confirmed Tashkent as the host city for the 2027 World Para Athletics Championships, marking the first time the prestigious event will be staged in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

The announcement was made by World Para Athletics (WPA), confirming that the world’s largest single Para sport event will take place at the Olympic City Main Stadium in June 2027.

Tashkent 2027 will be the 13th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships and the fifth time the event is hosted in Asia, following Doha 2015, Dubai 2019, Kobe 2024, and New Delhi 2025, the International Paralympic Committee said in a release on Tuesday. IANS

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka retains top spot; Elena Rybakina surges with title