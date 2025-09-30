Team aims to play pressure-free cricket: Chamari Athapaththu

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: On the eve of their opening match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said her team is relaxed and ready to play their best cricket when they face hosts India on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.

“We don’t want to take any pressure. Our focus is to play our best cricket and enjoy the tournament,” Athapaththu said at the pre-match press conference at the same venue today.

Acknowledging India’s strength as a formidable opponent, the Sri Lankan skipper praised the host nation’s recent performances. “India is a very good side and has been playing really well over the last 12 months. They’ve beaten some big teams and will definitely have the home advantage in this game,” she noted.

Sri Lanka, being co-hosts of the competition, will also enjoy home advantage and are set to play their five league games on home soil. Athapaththu admitted that her team would try to make the most of the familiar conditions.

Speaking about Sri Lanka’s goals in the tournament, Chamari said that reaching the semifinals would be a big achievement. “It will be very nice if we can move to the semifinals. For that, we need to play like a unit and execute our plans properly,” she explained.

Athapaththu acknowledged that Sri Lanka is a relatively young side but believes the team has a healthy balance. “Yes, we have several young players in the squad, but we also have experienced players who bring a lot to the team. It’s a good mix,” the captain said.

