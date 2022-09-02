Tendulkar to Lead Indian Legends

MUMBAI, Sep 1: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1.

The tournament will be played in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun. Kanpur will host the tournament opener and Raipur will host the two semifinals as well as final.

New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and they will join the Legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the 22-day event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe. IANS

Also Read: Will act against each madrassa having a jihadi link, says CM Himanta

Also Watch: