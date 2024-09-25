Tennis: Yuki Bhambri-Albano Olivetti pair loses in Chengdu Open final in China

NEW DELHI: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti lost to top seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France 6-4, 4-6, [10-4] in the men’s doubles final of the Chengdu Open 2024 in China on Tuesday. Bhambri/Olivetti beat the second-seeded pair of Ivan Dodig and Rafael Matos 6-3, 7-6 [11-9] in the semifinal on Monday.

In the quarterfinal, the duo conceded the first set against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo but fought back to secure a 5-7, 6-3, [12-10] victory. The opening match was a straight-sets win over Toshihide Matsui and Adam Walton.

Sumit Nagal, the No. 1 ranked Indian player, suffered a straight-sets defeat in the hands of Pavel Kotov in the first qualifying round of the China Open in Beijing on Monday. Nagal, who withdrew from India’s Davis Cup team and subsequently the Hangzhou Open, lost 6-2, 6-7 [7-5] to the Russian in one hour and 52 minutes. Agencies

