TePe Sigeman & Co Tournament: Jorden van Foreest Outplays Carlsen

Malmo: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen suffered a rare defeat in classical chess, going down to Jorden van Foreest in a dramatic Round 4 clash at the TePe Sigeman & Co tournament, ending his unbeaten run in the format that had stretched for nearly a year.

Carlsen, who had not lost a classical game since his high-profile defeat to D Gukesh at Norway Chess 2025, appeared well-placed to salvage a draw in what turned out to be a tense and fluctuating encounter. However, sustained pressure and time trouble proved decisive as Van Foreest capitalised on late inaccuracies to seal a memorable victory.

The contest saw both players navigate a complex middlegame before entering a tricky endgame featuring imbalanced material. With engines suggesting a drawn position and Carlsen known for his defensive resilience, the Norwegian looked set to extend his streak. But as the clock ticked down, the balance shifted.

Van Foreest gradually increased the pressure, repeatedly posing practical problems. In a critical phase, Carlsen faltered, allowing his knight to be trapped in a decisive sequence that forced resignation, bringing an end to his long-standing dominance in classical play. IANS

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