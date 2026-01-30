The way we started in powerplay was what India did to us a little bit, says Santner

Visakhapatnam: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner praised his side’s aggressive start in the powerplay and said the way a 100-run opening stand gave them a 50-over win over India was something which the hosts had dished out to them in the last three games. The century of the opening stand between Tim Seifert and Devon Conway helped New Zealand make 215/7, before bowling out India for 165 in 18.4 overs.

“It was nice. I think, obviously, the way we started in the powerplay was kind of what India have been doing to us a little bit. Then to get to a decent score, but we knew that at least 200 is never safe against India. I think especially after the last game, you get 150, you don’t want guys to go back into their shell.

“We can’t win the other way, which was nice. The way they took on the bowlers in the powerplay was outstanding and set us up for a decent score. There was a little period in the middle where we lost wickets, but I guess with a start like that, and then obviously finished off by Daryl and Foulkes a little bit, which was nice,” Santner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also felt the win has come at a right time for their World Cup preparation. “We’re trying to think what we’re likely to get. I mean, like I said at the start, there’s no better prep than playing India in India for a World Cup. So we’ve got a couple of guys back for the next game, which is nice.

“But again, it’s about getting our plans right, getting the roles sorted for what we’ve got coming up in the Cup. It looked like it was going to be flat and not spinning. I think it was a little bit tacky at the end, and on the seam it was spinning when you bowled slow.

“So I guess I don’t need a second invitation to bowl slow either. I think partnerships throughout, obviously wickets at the start are crucial, and it makes our job as spinners a little bit easier in the middle,” he said.

Player of the Match Tim Seifert said his intent was to put pressure on India’s bowlers from the outset. “Sometimes you get a bit lucky early on and sometimes the nature of the game, but the intent that we wanted to put on the bowlers early, sometimes you get a couple of top-edges and they go for boundary early.

“Look, he’s (Bumrah) got me with a beauty last game, so sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat, but you’ve just got to make sure that you look to play straight in the right line and then once you get that first ball, I reckon with him, then it’s a bit easier,” he said. IANS

Also Read: Kayla Reyneke Earns First T20I Call-Up for South Africa's Series Against Pakistan