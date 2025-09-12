Three Indians in historic all-female match officials panel for Women’s ODI World Cup

Dubai: Former cricketer and match referee GS Lakshmi along with umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan are the three Indians included in the all-female ICC panel of match officials, which will oversee the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, starting from September 30.

This marks the first time in tournament history that a Women’s ODI World Cup will be officiated entirely by women. It marks the fourth global tournament to feature an all-female panel of match officials, following the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the two most recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, hosted by India, will feature 31 matches over 33 days, with eight teams vying for global glory. A total of 14 umpires and four match referees - each bringing significant international experience - have been selected to represent the Emirates ICC Panel during the event.

The officiating team includes highly experienced umpires such as Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams, and Sue Redfern – all of whom are making their third Women’s Cricket World Cup appearance.

Lauren Agenbag and Kim Cotton, who stood as on-field umpires in the 2022 final when Australia secured their seventh title, return alongside fellow 2022 official Eloise Sheridan. IANS

