Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, likely to miss NZ T20Is

New Delhi: India batter Tilak Varma has undergone emergency surgery in Rajkot and is likely to miss the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand, sources familiar with the matter told IANS on Thursday.

Varma, 23, experienced acute pain in the abdomen after breakfast on Wednesday morning in Rajkot, a day before Hyderabad were to play their final Vijay Hazare Trophy league-stage game against Jammu and Kashmir at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C.

Varma was subsequently taken to the hospital, where scans showed he required an emergency operation. In consultation with the medical team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, Varma was successfully operated on and is believed to be doing well now.

“It was a very emergency situation for Tilak to be operated upon, considering the immense pain he was in. Thankfully, the surgery went well on Wednesday evening at a super-speciality hospital in Rajkot. If all goes well, he could well be discharged tomorrow. It will be known in next 1-2 days about his status of playing next month’s T20 World Cup,” sources said. IANS

