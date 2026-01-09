Assam's Vijay Hazare Trophy Hopes Dashed by Vidarbha's Dominant Win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign came to a disappointing end as they suffered a crushing 160-run defeat against Vidarbha in their final Group League match at Rajkot on Tuesday.

Assam placed in Elite Group B, played seven matches in the competition and managed to earn four points. The side finished at seventh spot in 8-team group.

Chasing a stiff target of 309, Assam were bundled out for just 148 runs in 35 overs, never really threatening to stay in contention. The batting collapse was evident as seven Assam batters failed to reach double figures.

Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal chase, scoring a fighting 80 off 79 balls, which included five boundaries and two sixes. Opener Sarupam Purkayastha provided some support with 25 runs off 39 balls, hitting four boundaries, but he was the only other batter to cross 20. No other Assam batter managed a meaningful contribution.

Vidarbha’s bowlers kept tight control throughout the innings, with P Rekhade delivering an impressive spell to return figures of 4 for 45, effectively dismantling Assam’s middle and lower order.

Earlier, Vidarbha put up a commanding total of 308 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. Opener Atharva Taide laid a strong foundation scoring a fluent 80, decorated with six fours and three sixes. He was well supported by Samarth, who anchored the innings with a superb 94 not out, striking seven boundaries and a six.

For Assam, Akash Sengupta was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets, though he conceded 77 runs in his spell.

