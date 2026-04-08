Top Order Under Spotlight as Delhi Capitals Chase Hat-Trick Against Winless Gujarat Titans

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will hope their misfiring top order finally fires as they chase their third straight win of IPL 2026 against a winless Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. GT leads the head-to-head record 4-3 and have won two out of three matches in New Delhi, including chasing down 200 last year.

DC have been clinical in both wins - chasing targets with 17 and 11 balls to spare. But those margins have papered over a persistent crack at the top. KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Nitish Rana have averaged a combined 10.2, leaving the heavy lifting to a middle order that has, so far, answered every call.

Against a GT bowling attack desperate to find rhythm, DC’s top three cannot afford another meltdown. Rahul has been dismissed in the first over in both outings this season, though memories of his magnificent 112 against GT at this venue last year should help him negotiate the new ball more confidently. Nissanka showed promise with 44 against MI, while Rana needs to break free from his modest returns.

Amid the top order’s struggles, Sameer Rizvi has been DC’s standout performer, single-handedly changing the complexion of both chases via 90 against MI and an unbeaten 70 against Lucknow Super Giants. What makes him particularly dangerous is his ability to shift gears - against LSG he made 12 runs from his first 15 balls before exploding to hit 58 runs off the next 32 deliveries.

DC’s bowling has been equally disciplined. Pacers have set the tone in the powerplay before spinners applied the squeeze in middle overs, while Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan have been effective at the back end with slower ball variations.

GT arrive on the back of consecutive defeats and remain heavily reliant on their top three - captain Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. That dependence is stark: since IPL 2025, GT have won eight of 12 matches when one of the top-order bats beyond 15 overs, but just one of five when all three fall early.

GT’s bowling has its own concerns. They conceded 69 runs in the powerplay against Rajasthan Royals, and they cannot afford a repeat against a DC top-order, despite their frailties, has the firepower to punish wayward bowling.

Mohammed Siraj has managed just one wicket this season and needs to rediscover his sharpness alongside Kagiso Rabada. Prasidh Krishna, IPL 2025’s leading wicket-taker, has carried his form forward with four wickets already. Young pacer Ashok Sharma has been expensive but brings genuine variety, having clocked the fastest delivery in IPL 2026 so far. IANS

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