TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-School/Coaching Centre U-16 cricket begins today at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-School/Coaching Centre Under-16 Cricket Tournament 2024 will get under way at Nehru Stadium in the city on Thursday. South Point School will meet Machkhowa Cricket Coaching Centre in the opening game, while Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre will lock horns with River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre in the second match of the day. BCCI Curator Mukut Kalita will attend the opening ceremony as a special guest.

Meanwhile the final match of the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Media T20 Cricket Tournament, scheduled to be held at Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, has been rescheduled for March 24 after the match could not be held today due to rain. The final will be played between hosts Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) XI and Media Management XI.

