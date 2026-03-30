Tottenham Hotspur parts ways with Igor Tudor after just 44 days

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday announced it has decided to mutually end Igor Tudor’s tenure as head coach as the side finds itself in a relegation scrap in the Premier League.

The Croat was incharge of the club for just 44 days, making it the fourth-shortest managerial tenure in the league.

“Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of goalkeeping coach and physical coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly,” the club said in a statement on social media. Agencies

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