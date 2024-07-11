Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard edges Tadej Pogacar in battle

PARIS: Jonas Vingegaard edged overall leader Tadej Pogacar as a battle between the four Tour de France favourites played out over a series of hills in the central Cantal region on Wednesday.

Defending champion Vingegaard reeled in Slovenian Pogacar’s ferocious attacks before a razor’s edge final dash to the line.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished third at 25 seconds while Pogacar’s compatriot Primoz Roglic was fourth at 55sec despite a late accident. Race officials later accorded Roglic the same time as Evenepoel.

In the overall yellow jersey standings, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 1min 06sec, Vingegaard is in third place at 1min 14sec, and Roglic is fourth at 2min 15sec. Agencies

Also Read: Tour de France: Belgian Remco Evenepoel wins time trial, Pogacar retains yellow jersey

Also Watch: