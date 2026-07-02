Towhid Hridoy to lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe T20I series

Dhaka: Bangladesh have appointed Towhid Hridoy as captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe after regular skipper Litton Das, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud were ruled out due to their Lanka Premier League commitments. It will be Hridoy’s second time captaining Bangladesh in T20Is, having led the team in the three-match home series against Australia last month when Litton was unavailable due to a calf injury. Litton is recovering from the injury but is expected to be fit before the second ODI of the Zimbabwe tour.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from July 6 ahead of the T20I leg. Earlier the tour started on a disappointing note for Bangladesh as they lost the one-off Test in Harare by an innings and 85 runs. Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Towhid Hridoy (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. (IANS)

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