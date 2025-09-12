Tvesa Malik aims for redemption at Swiss Ladies Open

Zug: Indian golfer Tvesa Malik is back in action at the Swiss Ladies Open at Golfpark Holzhausern and is eager to put behind her heartbreak from 2024.

Tvesa came agonizingly close to her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title last year, losing in a play-off to Alice Hewson of England after both players finished at 11-under-par for three rounds. Hewson clinched the win with a birdie on the first extra hole. Tvesa now returns to the same venue looking for redemption and her first LET title.

The Indian contingent is one of the strongest this year, with six players in the field. Tvesa will be joined by Vani Kapoor, Hitaashee Bakshi, Ridhima Dilawari, Pranavi Urs, and Sneha Singh. Tvesa is grouped with Kelsey Bennett of Australia and Momoko Kobori of New Zealand in the early rounds.

Other Indian players are paired with international talents as well. Vani Kapoor tees off with Celina Sattelkau of Germany and Emily Penttila of Finland. Hitaashee Bakshi joins forces with Camille Chevalier of France and Meghan MacLaren of England. Pranavi Urs plays alongside Patricia Isabel Schmidt from Germany and Marta Martin of Spain. Sneha Singh is paired with Clara Moyano Reigosa and local amateur Selina Casal.

Ridhima Dilawari received a special invitation to the event and will compete with Do Yeon Park of Korea and Swiss amateur Carlotta Locatelli.

Defending champion Alice Hewson has been in fine form lately and is grouped with Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck and Switzerland’s Kim Metraux for a 1:17 PM (local time) tee-off.

Switzerland’s own Chiara Tamburlini will draw attention as she returns home following a strong performance at the Aramco Houston Championship, where she carded a final-round 67 to finish tied eighth. Tamburlini, who had a breakthrough year in 2024 with three LET titles, will play alongside fellow Swiss Caroline Sturdza and Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, the winner in Houston.

With a strong international field and several in-form players, the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open promises high drama and competitive golf. For Tvesa Malik, it’s not just about winning—it’s about finishing what she came so close to achieving a year ago. IANS

Also Read: Jofra Archer closes in on Keshav Maharaj ’s No. 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Also Watch: