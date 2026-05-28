Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit makes history with a massive 74.82m throw at Indian Open

Bengaluru: Two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil added another glorious chapter in the history of para javelin throw competitions with a breathing throw to improve on his own World Record in the Men’s Javelin F64 category at the 8th Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships 2026 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Sumit Antil produced a gigantic throw of 74.82m to set a new World Record. With this effort, he surpassed the previous mark of 73.29m, which he had set at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Antil, who won the gold medals in the Tokyo 2020 Games and then retained his title at Paris in 2024, stole the spotlight on Day 2 of the competitions with a sensational gold medal-winning performance. (IANS)

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