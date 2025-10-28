Tymal Mills signs contract extension with Sussex Cricket

New Delhi: Sussex Cricket on Monday announced that captain Tymal Mills has signed a one-year contract extension. The new deal will see the T20 World Cup winner remain with Sussex until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Having spent over a decade with Sussex, Mills has established himself as one of the most successful T20 bowlers in the history of the game. In 2023, he became Sussex’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, surpassing Will Beer. IANS

