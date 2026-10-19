Uday Saharan's Ton Steals Spotlight as Shubman Gill Falls Early in Ranji Trophy Clash

New Delhi : Skipper Uday Saharan struck an unbeaten century to rescue Punjab after Shubman Gill's return to the Ranji Trophy lasted just five balls, while Rinku Singh, Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni also notched up hundreds on day one of the second round of the prestigious competition on Sunday.

In the Elite Group B clash at the new PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, Saharan's unbeaten 106, laced with 13 fours, lifted Punjab to 269/4 against Chhattisgarh. Rinku's 118 not out, coming off 186 balls and laced with 11 fours and two sixes, pulled Uttar Pradesh out of trouble to 202 Goa, before the latter reached 43/0 in 12 overs.

Arya, playing his first game of the season, fell one run short of a maiden double hundred in first-class cricket, while captain Badoni hit 115 not out to put Delhi in command by taking them to 381/4 against Gujarat.

Saharan, who captained India to runners-up finish in the 2024 Men’s U19 World Cup, used the sweep and the slog sweep to good effect against Chhattisgarh's left-arm spin pair of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Ajay Mandal.

Openers Vihaan Malhotra (40 off 77 balls) and Harnoor Pannu put on another half-century stand to see off the new ball, before the duo were trapped lbw by Jadeja and Mandal respectively.

Gill, playing his first Ranji game of the season before departing for India's tour of New Zealand, came in at number four but fell for one. Mandal drew him forward and beat him through the gate to knock back the stumps. Saharan and Prabhsimran Singh (62 off 133 balls) then rebuilt the innings with a 130-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Though Prabhsimran was trapped lbw by Jadeja before tea break arrived, Saharan marched forward to bring up his third first-class hundred off 168 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora (38 not out off 75 balls) ensured Punjab added 71 runs in the final session without further loss.

In Elite Group A game at Green Park in Kanpur, Rinku hit his 11th first-class century, his second in successive games this season, to single-handedly drag Uttar Pradesh from 137/9 to 202 against Goa. At Reliance Stadium in Vadodara, Raj Limbani's four-wicket haul helped Baroda bowl out Bihar for 166, before they reached 77/3.

At Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, debutant Kawalpreet Singh fell four runs short of a century but rescued defending champions Jammu and Kashmir, who were all out for 260 in 82.5 overs against Vidarbha. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's pacers bowled out Puducherry for 177, with the former finishing on 23/ 2 at stumps.

In Elite Group B, a maiden fifty from Manvanth Kumar led a lower-order fightback for Karnataka, who reached 281/8 after birthday boy Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya had made early inroads for Saurashtra in Alur.

In Elite Group C, without veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, Bengal were bowled out for 184 by Services, but the visitors came back to leave the hosts at 83/5. Sachin Baby's unbeaten 112 rescued Kerala, who reached 245/6 against Odisha. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Vicky Ostwal's four-wicket haul helped Maharashtra dismiss Jharkhand for 169, with the hosts reaching 85/3 at stumps at Pune. In Elite Group D, Mumbai bowled out Himachal Pradesh for 140 at Bilaspur and were 107/2 at stumps, and trail by just 33 runs. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh (4-34) and left-arm spinner and captain R Sai Kishore (4-40) shared eight wickets as Tamil Nadu bowled out Uttarakhand for 134 in 56.2 overs. Avneesh Sudha top-scored for Uttarakhand with 54 off 103 balls, hitting seven fours, while Mayank Mishra chipped in with a patient 33 off 114 deliveries, including hitting a four and two sixes.

In reply, Tamil Nadu reached 85/2 in 27 overs at stumps and trail by 49 runs. N Jagadeesan made 37 off 53 balls, while Pradosh Ranjan Paul was unbeaten on 37 off 73 deliveries. Overnight rain in Chennai and a wet outfield delayed the start until 10.30 am, and bad light brought an early end to the day's play at 5.28 pm.

Sachin Yadav's century took Rajasthan, playing without Manav Suthar, to 247/2 against Railways in Jaipur, while Haryana bowled out Chandigarh for 103 and moved into taking the lead after reaching 139/4 in Lahli. In the Plate group, Meghalaya made 325/6 against Manipur and Mizoram reached 331/5 against Nagaland. Sikkim were 147/1 in reply to Arunachal Pradesh's 121. (IANS)

Also Read: Rain Disrupts 2nd Test as South Africa Struggle at 20/2 Against Australia