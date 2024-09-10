UEFA Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner helps Portugal down Scotland; holders Spain also win

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score a second successive Nations League winner as Portugal fought back to defeat Scotland.

Following Thursday’s late 3-2 loss to Poland, Steve Clarke’s side began well and went ahead with their only chance of the first half as Scott McTominay headed in his tenth goal in his last 17 internationals from Kenny McLean’s cross.

Having spurned several chances in response, Portugal finally levelled after the restart when Bruno Fernandes struck on his 30th birthday and in his 600th career game. Ronaldo then pounced two minutes from the end for his 901st career goal to keep up the 2018/19 Nations League champions’ 100% record in the current edition.

Meanwhile, the holders Spain also secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Switzerland despite being reduced to ten men midway through the first half.

Joselu’s looping header and a Fabian Ruiz strike put Spain in command early on, before Robin Le Normand was dismissed for impeding Breel Embolo. The hosts’ numerical advantage paid off when Zeki Amdouni pounced from close range just before the interval, but they were unable to convert possession into an equaliser after the break.

With the Nati hunting for a second goal, Spain hit them on the counter twice in the space of four minutes late on, with Fabián Ruiz getting his second of the evening via a neat finish from substitute Ferran Torres’ cross, before the replacement added a fourth himself after being sent clear by Joselu.

In another action, a stunning Luka Modric free-kick gave Croatia their first three points of the campaign with 1-0 win over Poland. The Croatia captain celebrates his 39th birthday on Monday, yet he showed no signs of ageing in a masterclass of distribution and creativity. The hosts dominated the early possession and Igor Matanovic had a series of first-half attempts, but it took them until the 52nd minute to break the deadlock against a solid Poland defence, with Modric curling a set piece over the visitors’ wall and into the top-left corner of Lukasz Skorupski’s goal.

Although Poland pushed for an equaliser in an open second half, and Robert Lewandowski hit the woodwork, Croatia ultimately did enough to see out the victory. (IANS)

