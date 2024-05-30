Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 set to begin on August 22 in Chennai

Chennai: The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will be played from August 22 to September 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

It will be an eight-team league for the first time providing a platform for young Indian paddlers to exhibit their talent alongside the world’s elite players. The escalating popularity of table tennis, bolstered by notable Indian achievements, has catalysed the league’s expansion into new territories. Embracing this momentum, the league proudly announced the inclusion of two esteemed franchises: the Ahmedabad SG Pipers and the Jaipur Patriots. IANS

