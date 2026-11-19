Mumbai: Third-placed Dempo SC will host second-placed Shillong Lajong FC in a crucial top-three showdown as the opening encounter of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (PJN) Stadium in Margao on Thursday.

It will be a compelling double-header featuring a high-stakes battle at the top of the table and a crucial test of character at the bottom when Samaleswari SC welcome Nagaland United SC to the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela for the second match of the evening.

In-form Dempo take on Shillong Lajong in key clash

Thursday’s curtain-raiser in Goa pits two of the league's most in-form sides against each other in a battle that could significantly alter the shape of the points table.

Hosts Dempo, guided by head coach Samir Naik, return to Fatorda sitting third in the standings with six points from three matches. A victory on Thursday would see the Golden Eagles leapfrog their opponents and draw level on points with current league leaders Gokulam Kerala FC.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s top-table clash, Dempo head coach Samir Naik praised his team's chance creation and emphasized that they are working hard to improve their finishing.

"I feel we did quite well in the game. Going forward for tomorrow's game, we have worked on certain things, and we will try to execute that," Dempo SC head coach Samir Naik said. "We are creating so many chances, which is good. It's not that we are missing the opportunity; the opponents are also making it difficult for us to score. We have to be stronger, and we are working every day on that. There are no injuries here; everyone is available."

Shillong Lajong arrived in Goa sitting second on the points table with seven points from three outings, remaining unbeaten in the competition. In fact, their broader form across all competitions is formidable, boasting four wins and a draw in their last five matches. Addressing the media ahead of the match, Shillong Lajong FC head coach Birendra Thapa praised his team's unbeaten start while cautioning against complacency against a familiar foe.

"Team preparation is good. After the last match win against Sreenidi, the team is looking in good shape, and Dempo has always been a tough opponent for us," Shillong Lajong FC head coach Birendra Thapa said. "Consistency is very important when you're playing in this league. I am very satisfied with the performance till now, being three matches unbeaten. The only thing is that we have to improve in the final third, the finishing part, which will come," he added. (IANS)

Also Read: Juan Mata Announces Retirement from Professional Football at 38