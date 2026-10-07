Uruguay Crushes India 6-1 in Rain-Soaked Friendly at Salt Lake Stadium

KOLKATA: A cunning goal by India, thunder and lightning over the stadium and a tense contest against a two-time World Cup winner, Uruguay — the first 30 minutes of the international friendly were worth every penny spent to watch the match. But the next hour saw La Celeste pull away with a 6-1 victory over the Blue Tigers at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

Maximiliano Araujo netted a brace; Rodrigo Zalazar, Rodrigo Aguirre and Juan Sanabria struck once each, while Darwin Nunez converted from the spot as Uruguay secured a dominant win in the rain-affected contest. Anirudh Thapa had raised India’s hopes with a clinical strike on the follow-up, but Diego Forlan’s side upped the ante after the equaliser to put the game to bed in the second half.

Uruguay made seven changes to its starting 11 from the one that played against South Korea, but marched up the pitch right from kick-off, creating its first chance in the second minute – a cross from the right for an onrushing Darwin Nunez, which was intercepted and cleared by Anwar Ali. Agencies

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