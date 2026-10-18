ISL: 14,971 Fans Cheer SC Delhi as Mohun Bagan Stage Comeback Win

New Delhi: Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) received an encouraging response from home fans as 14,971 spectators turned up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the club’s first home fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season on Friday.

The strong turnout offered a promising start to SC Delhi’s home campaign, underlining the growing interest in the relatively new club as it looks to establish its identity and build a strong fan base in the capital. The Friday night crowd at JLN Stadium turned out in numbers to support the Phoenixes, providing an encouraging backdrop for their first home appearance of the season.

Although the result did not go the hosts’ way, the team showed early promise against Mohun Bagan Super Giant before suffering a 2-1 defeat. Lalrinliana Hnamte put SC Delhi ahead in the 23rd minute, finishing a move created by Manoj Mohammad to give the home side a deserved lead.

The Phoenixes carried their advantage into half-time after producing a spirited first-half display. However, the visitors mounted a second-half comeback, with Lee Erwin equalising in the 56th minute before Miguel Figueira struck four minutes later to hand Mohun Bagan the lead. IANS

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