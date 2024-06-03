US prove too good for Canada in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener

Dallas: The USA launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in style, as Aaron Jones’ unbeaten 94 off 40 guided the hosts to a confident seven-wicket win over their neighbours Canada, in what was the debut for both the sides in T20 showpiece.

On the back of Navneet Dhaliwal’s 61 off 44 and Nicholas Kirton’s 51 off 31, Canada posted a total of 194/5. In response, vice-captain Jones’ quickfire 94* studded with 10 sixes and four fours along with Andries Gous’ fighting 65 helped USA overcome Canada’s ask of 195 in merely 17.4 overs.

The hosts will be very proud of their team’s collective effort as they registered the highest-ever chase in the history of USA T20 internationals and also the third-highest chase ever in a T20 World Cup match.

In reply, the USA lost their star batsman Steve Taylor early. But a magnificent 100-run stand between Gous and Jones put the hosts firmly in control.

Jones, in particular, was unstoppable, smashing sixes and fours in his whirlwind innings. He reached his fifty off just 22 balls, the fastest for USA in T20Is. The partnership was broken following Gous’ dismissal, but Jones continued his onslaught, taking Canada bowling apart and ensuring a comfortable win for his side.

Brief Scores: Canada 194/5 in 20 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 61 (44), Nicholas Kirton 51 (31); Harmeet Singh 1/29) lost to USA 197/3 in 17.4 overs (Aaron Jones 94*(40), Andries Gous 65 (46); Dillon Heyliger 1-19). IANS

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Shines with Quickfire Half-Century in India's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Win Over Bangladesh

Also Watch: