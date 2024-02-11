USL Super League: New women’s top tier league given green light by US Soccer Federation

NEW YORK: The United States will have two different top tier women’s leagues after the new USL Super League was given ‘Division One’ sanctioning by the US Soccer Federation on Friday.

The National Women’s Soccer League has been operating since 2013 and its clubs have featured most of the USA women’s team players as well as foreign imports.

The new league will operate independently from the NWSL and is part of the United Soccer Leagues structure which includes second and third division men’s leagues. While promotion and relegation does not exist in American soccer, US Soccer applies sanctioning for leagues based on their compliance with a series of standards.

“This is a tremendous moment for the USL Super League and for women’s sports,” said USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort.

“Receiving Division One sanctioning further showcases the work that our ownership groups, our clubs, and the league are doing to create a professional environment for top-level talent to compete.”

The league said that eight more clubs are building to join in future seasons when stadium development and other projects are completed. Agencies

