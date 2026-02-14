Victoria Mboko advances to final at Qatar Open

DOHA: Victoria Mboko's strong start to the 2026 season continued on Friday. The Canadian teen beat Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the final of the Qatar Open.

Mboko, ranked 13th in the world, recorded wins over top-10 players Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina earlier this week. She opened her season by reaching the final of the Adelaide International and then made the round of 16 at the Australian Open.

The latest win guarantees Mboko will be in the top 10 for the first time next week. Mboko, 19, will next face the winner of the other semifinal between No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova of Czechia and Maria Sakkari of Greece at the WTA Tour 1000-level event.

Mboko was ranked outside the top 300 at the beginning of last season. She went on a big winning run underneath the tour level before capturing the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers title last August in Montreal. Agencies

