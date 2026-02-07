Virat Kohli leads congratulatory messages for U19 WC title win

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket stars sent their congratulatory messages to the India U19 team after it clinched a record sixth title for the country in Harare.

"Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age-group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff," Virat Kohli posted on X.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Rachel Bishop said, "India’s U19 team didn’t just turn up with a galaxy of stars to rest on their laurels. They turned up and turned on the power and flex. They worked hard and played smart, and deserve this win. Congratulations."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed the U19 team for its commanding run and said, "World Champions again! Heartiest congratulations to the India U19 team on lifting the U19 World Cup. A commanding run throughout the tournament, crowned by a sensational knock from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the final. Well done to the players and support staff on this memorable triumph."

Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir posted, "Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19."

BCCI president Mithun Manhas said, "Immensely proud of our India U-19 team on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup ??. This triumph is a result of months of hard work, exceptional teamwork, and the fearless brand of cricket played by these young champions. From pressure moments to match-winning performances, the boys showed remarkable maturity and character on the world stage. IANS

