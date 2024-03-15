Virat Kohli’s form will decide RCB’s place in the playoffs: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaid

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaid delved into the stylish batter’s form and said Virat Kohli’s performance will decide RCB’s place in the playoffs.

Kohli scored a duck against Afghanistan in Bengaluru and hasn’t played for India since January. Kohli withdrew himself from the Test series against England due to personal reasons. Royal Challengers Bangalore began their IPL training session on Monday before and will play their first game of 2024 against the Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at Chennai.

Virat is expected to join the team soon before they head to the season opener.

Kaif elaborated on Virat Kohli’s remarkable form and its pivotal role in RCB’s playoff aspirations, stressing that Kohli’s consistency will be paramount for the team’s success, despite the presence of other notable players like Green and Maxwell.

“Virat Kohli has been playing amazing cricket for the last 1-2 years; he has been in good form. I remember during the Asia Cup when he scored a century against Afghanistan; since then, he hasn’t looked back. He has been in amazing form since then, and when a player like Virat Kohli is in form, he knows how to make runs in every match; he was also the player of the tournament during the World Cup. So I think he’s going to continue this amazing form,” Kaif said to Star Sports show “Game Plan.”

Virat Kohli with two centuries under his name scored 639 runs with a stunning average of 53.25 in 14 outings in the 2023 IPL season. Kaif backed Kohli acknowledging his ability to make a dangerous comeback after the break.

“One special thing about Virat Kohli is that every time he comes back from a break, he plays really well. Most players want to be in touch and play regularly to get in form, but Virat Kohli every time when he comes back from the break, he comes across as a more dangerous batsman. Yes, there are Green and Maxwell in the team, but Virat Kohli’s form will decide RCB’s place in the playoffs. It’s important that Virat Kohli is in form with Maxwell and Green for RCB to qualify for the playoffs,” he added.

Kaif also delved into the transformative effect of MS Dhoni’s guidance on players’ performances, highlighting instances such as Tushar Deshpande and Ajinkya Rahane’s resurgence under Dhoni’s tutelage.

“Whoever joins the team, their performances automatically improve. You can talk about Tushar Deshpande and the cameos of Ajinkya Rahane, especially in the final. I can say that these are players who have not got a great record in the IPL but when they go to Dhoni and Chennai, I wonder what happens to them, what special guidance they get that everyone starts playing well. Dhoni has this special medicine that makes the players fit, alert, and play well for the team,” said Kaif.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan too discussed the challenges Dhoni might confront this season, particularly with key players like Deepak Chahar and Pathirana returning from injury or struggling with form. IANS

