Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Match to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Due to Security Concerns

Bengaluru: Bengaluru fans will likely not be able to watch Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday against Andhra Pradesh, as the Karnataka government has decided to hold the match behind closed doors due to security concerns.

The BCCI's Centre of Excellence is being considered as an alternative venue if police permission isn't granted for Chinnaswamy, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially considered opening two stands to the public, which could've accommodated 2,000-3,000 spectators. However, the government shot down the proposal, citing security concerns and compliance issues.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Karnataka government wants to prevent chaos around the venue during the holiday season, given the stature of the players participating. Kohli and Rishabh Pant's availability for the first two matches had earlier forced the KSCA to change the venue from Alur to the Chinnaswamy to prevent logistical challenges.

Following a request from KSCA, the Karnataka government constituted a committee comprising police, public works, and fire safety officials and inspected M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. They're expected to submit a formal report on Tuesday, likely confirming the widely speculated decision to hold matches behind closed doors due to security concerns.

After the stampede during the victory celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win earlier this year, the stadium was deemed "unfit for large-scale events" by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission, which was tasked by the Karnataka government to investigate the incident.

The venue has not hosted any top-flight cricket matches since that stampede in June, which killed 11 and injured several players. KSCA's Maharaja Trophy was moved to Mysore in August.

Star cricketers Kohli, Pant, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini will be part of the Delhi Senior Men's team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the 2025-26 domestic season, with all four confirming their availability for the tournament. Pant has been appointed captain of the Delhi side, marking his return to a leadership role in domestic cricket. (ANI)

