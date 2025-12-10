Jairaj Singh Sandhu takes day one honours at Vishwa Samudra Open

New Delhi: Jairaj Singh Sandhu took the day one honours courtesy his four-under 68 at the Vishwa Samudra Open 2025 presented by Kapil Dev, an Rs 2 crore event, being played at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC). Clubhouse leader Jairaj, who hails from Chandigarh, had Mani Ram close on his heels as the latter struck a 69 to be second in the clubhouse.

Veer Ahlawat, Yuvraj Singh and Sanjeev Kumar were in joint third place with scores of 70.

The start of play was delayed by 15 minutes due to morning fog. As a result, 22 of 126 players could not complete their first round on Tuesday when play was suspended at 5:35 pm due to fading light. These 22 players are scheduled to resume their first round at 7 am on Wednesday. Round two will commence after the completion of round one. Among the players with unfinished first rounds, Mari Muthu R was the best-placed, one under through 15 holes. PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu shot an opening round of 73.

On a high-scoring first day, the left-handed Jairaj Singh Sandhu made a slow start with a bogey and a birdie each on the back nine. Thereafter, Jairaj, a winner on the PGTI, made his presence felt on the leaderboard with three consecutive birdies from the first to the third holes thanks to a couple of outstanding shots from the fairway and a long conversion on the green. (ANI)

