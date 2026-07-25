Viswanathan Anand takes over as FIDE interim president, vows continuity and service to global chess family

New Delhi: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has confirmed that he has assumed the responsibilities of interim president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Friday, following the European Union’s sanctions against current president Arkady Dvorkovich and said “FIDE work will continue,” as his focus will be on serving the global chess family.

After Dvorkovich was named in the EU’s 21st sanctions package, he voluntarily suspended the exercise of his powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as he remains subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations.

In accordance with article 19.2 of the FIDE Charter, Viswanathan Anand, deputy President of FIDE, named interim president as long as Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the Swiss and EU laws and regulations in force.

“Following the decision by President Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his duties, and in accordance with the FIDE Charter, I have assumed the responsibilities of Interim President. I want to thank Arkady for his leadership and for putting the interests and stability of FIDE first,”

“Together with the FIDE Council, the administration and our member federations, my focus will be on ensuring continuity and serving the global chess family. FIDE’s work continues. Arkady has built a strong team and vision and I today take it as our collective responsibility to carry the work forward. Gens Una Sumus,” he added.

AICF president Nitin Narang also congratulated Anand after the Indian chess legend assumed the role of FIDE interim president.

“Vishy sir has earned the respect of the global chess community through his integrity, wisdom and lifelong service to our sport. I am confident that under his stewardship, FIDE will continue to uphold stability, good governance and its commitment to players and federations across the world as was being done by @advorkovich. I also acknowledge Arkady Dvorkovich’s decision to place the interests and continuity of FIDE first at a difficult moment.

“The All India Chess Federation looks forward to working closely with Vishy sir and the entire FIDE leadership in advancing the game globally,” he posted on X. IANS

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