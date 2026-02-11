Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

NEW DELHI: Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka and Michael Bracewell from New Zealand have been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Tuesday.

Hasaranga injured his left hamstring during Sri Lanka’s opening Group B clash against Ireland on February 8. Legspinner Dushan Hemantha has been confirmed as his replacement in the squad.

Bracewell will miss the remainder of the tournament after reinjuring his calf, New Zealand cricket said. The off-spinner was recovering from a calf injury sustained during the bilateral series against India, but injured it again during warm-up on Tuesday,

“Off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie will travel to India to join the squad as a travelling reserve alongside pace-bowler Ben Sears,” the New Zealand statement said. Agencies

