Rahul’s century takes Karnataka into Ranji Trophy semis

MUMBAI: K.L. Rahul made optimum use of three reprieves to score a gritty century and guide Karnataka to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy with a four-wicket win against Mumbai.

With a calm and composed Rahul (130, 182b, 14x1, 1x6) leading the batting unit and bringing up his 24th First-Class hundred, Karnataka survived a scare and eventually chased down the target of 325.

Knowing the conditions at the MCA-BKC Ground well, Mumbai took the field on Monday hoping for its spinners Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani to make an impact on the surface that offered some turn.

Even though Karnataka lost Karun Nair early on, reigniting some hopes for Mumbai, a calm and composed Rahul looked determined to guide the team home. And, he did it successfully, building a 147-run partnership with R. Smaran (83 not out, 123b, 11x4) for the fourth wicket. IANS

