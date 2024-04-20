Want to make an impact early on when the ball does something: Jasprit Bumrah

Mullanpur: After Mumbai Indians edged Punjab Kings by nine runs in a thrilling IPL 2024 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said his aim is always to make an impact with the new ball, citing it as the time when the ball does some movement.

Bumrah took out Rilee Rossouw and Sam Curran in his first over, before taking out Shashank Singh to pick 3-21 in his four overs, which was instrumental in keeping PBKS away from chasing 193. Bumrah, now the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with 13 scalps in seven matches, was adjudged as Player of the Match.

“Of course, you want to make an impact early on when the ball does something. Because in this format, probably the ball does swing for the first two overs. When I want to bowl more, I do play Test cricket.

“That is where all my desires for bowling more gets over. In this format, when the ball swings for the first two overs, you do want to make an impact and when the opportunity comes, I’m happy to contribute,” said Bumrah after the match.

Bumrah also admitted that it is a little difficult being a bowler in a format where scales are more tilted in favour of batters, but feels backing himself to do well is the key to shine against rampaging batters.

“Obviously this format is a little difficult for the bowlers because the batsmanship is going up. With the time restrictions (over-rate penalties) as well and the Impact Player rule, that does not help the bowler too much because the batting line-up becomes deeper and deeper and the bowler becomes half the bowler when you get an extra option.

“But I feel like all of those things are not in your control. What you can do is try to prepare to the best of your ability and back yourself in any situation because all of that will then put you in a good space of mind and you can go out there and execute with a smile on your face,” he added.

Bumrah signed off by saying he does send out advice whenever he’s asked to. “Whenever there’s an opportunity. I do relay a message from wherever I am. But sometimes in the heat of the moment, it’s difficult to pass on lot of messages.

“But yes, I am always there if anybody needs help because you don’t want to give too many messages as well because the bowler is already under pressure and when too many messages come, you don’t land here or there, you land in the middle.”

Thursday’s nine-run win also means that MI, the five-time champions, are now in seventh place in the points table, though they are still in the bottom half. They will next face Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday evening. IANS

